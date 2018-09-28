Arizona Senator Jeff Flake is right where he likes to be: at the center of attention, moralizing on every TV screen and positioning himself as the essential man in the Senate from which he will soon retire. The problem is that, as usual, Flake is pulling his punches, creating more confusion than certainty and, if past is prologue, preparing for an act of compromise rather than conscience.
On Friday afternoon, moments before the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to support the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Flake announced to his fellow members of the committee that he wasn’t so sure about what it was about to do. No, the Republican who frequently criticizes Donald Trump but rarely breaks with the president did not say he was going to join Democrats in voting to block Trump’s scandal-plagued nominee to the Supreme Court. In fact, Flake had already announced that he would vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
After the senator announced his planned vote, however, he was confronted in a Capitol elevator Friday by activist Maria Gallagher, who said: “I was sexually assaulted and nobody believed me. I didn’t tell anyone, and you’re telling all women that they don’t matter, that they should just stay quiet because if they tell you what happened to them, you are going to ignore them.”
The Arizonan did not change his vote. But during the committee session, Flake acknowledged the the poignant and powerful testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford on allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. He admitted that Thursday’s hearing had left Kavanaugh’s critics “justifiably uncomfortable” about Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley’s rush to approve the nomination. With this in mind, Flake said, “I think that we ought to do what we can to make sure that we do all due diligence with a nomination this important.” What to do? “I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week, in order to let the FBI do an investigation, limited in time and scope to the current allegations that are there,” said the senator.
As usual, Flake was more philosophical than specific. That made the vote that followed his announcement all the more chaotic. Several senators seemed to be uncertain about whether they were voting on the Kavanaugh nomination or on some kind of amendment from Flake. When the dust settled, Grassley was celebrating an 11-10 party-line vote in support of Kavanaugh.