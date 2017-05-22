Most Popular

Under the guise of complying with the Voting Rights Act, Republicans in North Carolina turned the VRA on its head, packing the number of black voters in as few districts as possible to deprive black voters of political influence in surrounding districts. This was a strategy adopted by Republicans across the South after the 2010 election, as I reported in my article “How the GOP Is Resegregating the South.”

In virtually every state in the South, at the Congressional and state level, Republicans—to protect and expand their gains in 2010—have increased the number of minority voters in majority-minority districts represented overwhelmingly by black Democrats while diluting the minority vote in swing or crossover districts held by white Democrats. “What’s uniform across the South is that Republicans are using race as a central basis in drawing districts for partisan advantage,” says Anita Earls, a prominent civil rights lawyer and executive director of the Durham-based Southern Coalition for Social Justice. “The bigger picture is to ultimately make the Democratic Party in the South be represented only by people of color.” The GOP’s long-term goal is to enshrine a system of racially polarized voting that will make it harder for Democrats to win races on local, state, federal and presidential levels.

This cynical strategy worked for Republicans. Before the 2010 election, Democrats held an 8-to-5 advantage in North Carolina’s congressional delegation. But after the 2011 redistricting plan went into effect, Republicans have a 10-to-3 advantage today. (A new report by the Brennan Center for Justice found that extreme racial gerrymandering gave Republicans an extra 16 or 17 seats in the House, with North Carolina as one of the prime examples.) THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.

However, these GOP efforts are increasingly running afoul of the courts, who’ve now struck down GOP-drawn redistricting maps in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia—all states that previously had to approve their voting changes with the federal government under the Voting Rights Act.

Republicans in North Carolina and elsewhere argued that their redistricting maps were constitutional because they drew them to benefit their party politically, not for racial reasons. Justice Alito made the same point in his dissent, which was joined by Roberts and Kennedy. But Justice Kagan, in a very significant finding, said that race and party cannot be separated in states like North Carolina where African-Americans overwhelmingly vote Democratic.

“In Footnotes 1 and 7, the Court explains that in places where race and party overlap so much they can be treated as proxies for one another,” writes Rick Hasen. “Holy cow, this is a big deal. It means that race and party are not really discrete categories and that discriminating on the basis of party in places of conjoined polarization is equivalent, at least sometimes, to making race the predominant factor in redistricting. This will lead to many more successful racial gerrymandering cases in the American South and elsewhere, and allow these cases to substitute for (so far unsuccessful) partisan gerrymandering claims involving some of these districts.”

There is more to come on this front: The courts also ruled that North Carolina’s state legislative districts were also illegal racial gerrymanders, and that decision is being appealed to the Supreme Court.

For now, North Carolina joins Texas as the only state where courts have found that new voting restrictions and post-2010 redistricting maps discriminated against voters of color.