The extraordinary Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at which Dr. Christine Blasey Ford provided powerful testimony detailing allegations that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her has revealed the fundamental vulnerability of Judge Kavanaugh’s scandal-plagued nomination for the US Supreme Court.
In their desperation to confirm Donald Trump’s nominee for a Court they want to turn hard to the right, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) miscalculated. They organized a make-or-break moment in which the case for confirming Kavanaugh was broken—as least in the eyes of honest observers. As the senior member of the Senate, Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy, said during the course of Dr. Ford’s testimony, “All the evidence and testimony that’s coming out is harmful to Kavanaugh.”
Dr. Ford’s testimony was strikingly effective. She remained serious and sincere, cooperative and convincing through hours of testimony that even conservative commentators acknowledged was credible. It resonated so powerfully that the response of the American Bar Association was to urge Senate leaders to halt consideration of the Kavanaugh nomination until “after an appropriate background check into the allegations made by Professor Ford and others is completed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
Kavanaugh’s response to Dr. Ford’s testimony was to issue a partisan call to arms, in hopes that he might rally Republican senators to dismiss what they had just heard and confirm his nomination. The judge’s viscerally political pronouncement was shocking in its abandonment of the basic premises of judicial impartiality.
The anger that Kavanaugh displayed while trying to preserve his prospects may have been cheered by President Trump and fierce Republican partisans—such as North Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. But there was nothing judicious, let alone judicial, about the judge’s performance. He attacked Democrats on the committee. He angrily ranted about “Borking”—a reference to the Senate’s rejection of the the 1987 nomination of Judge Robert Bork to serve on the high court.
Kavanaugh teared up over his own circumstance while refusing to recognize the depth of concern regarding his past. With no sense of irony, he presented himself as a lifelong advocate for women and then praised Donald Trump.
Kavanaugh’s testimony may be most remembered for its condemnation of the legislators who will decide whether he should sit on the highest court in the land. “The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process,” said Kavanaugh. “But you have replaced advice and consent with search and destroy.”