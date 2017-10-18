Most Popular

Many families relying on seasonal farming income to survive don’t work year-round. The typical farmworker household income in Sonoma County in 2012 was less than a third of the countywide household income ($24,000 compared to $70,000 annually). Overall, more than nine in ten farmworker families reported earning too little to meet their families’ basic needs and they are disproportionately likely to receive benefits like food stamps.

Juan Hernandez of La Luz Center in Sonoma County, a grassroots organization for farmworkers, says that those who were worst off stayed put during the blazes. Current Issue View our current issue

“A lot of families did not evacuate, they just kind of just hunkered down. Because in order to evacuate, you need money in order to leave, and you need money in order to come back.” Many stayed in homes without access to stable food supplies or power. La Luz’s priority is to get them hot meals and connect families emergency aid services, like food subsidy cards and rental assistance.

The main challenge for their recovery is simply getting back to their jobs. “They’re worried about their home, they’re worried about their health, but they’re obviously also worried they’re losing work for the week,” Hernandez says.

Public healthcare needs will intensify in the disaster’s aftermath. Most Sonoma farmworkers are uninsured and many poorer families are priced out of basic care, even though their children should have regular access to health coverage under state and federal laws. Nearly half self-reported that they were in poor health—three-times the rate of the county as a whole. They often rely on community clinics rather than hospital care.

As they return to the fields, the hazards of daily living will be aggravated by the thick blanket of suffocating haze. Farmworkers generally suffer high death rates due to respiratory illness, and low-income Sonoma County adults have more severe rates of asthma diagnosis compared to the statewide rate, and much higher than their wealthier neighbors. Local community groups are distributing masks to cope with the extreme pollution. Early on, emergency information was not communicated in Spanish, in an area where most farmworkers have limited English proficiency. La Luz has been trying to educate people on air safety as they rush back to the fields, Hernandez says: “I don’t think people really understand that it’s a danger.”

Armando Elenes, an organizer with United Farm Workers in Santa Rosa, says the air is “still very unhealthy,” requiring safety equipment that meets OSHA standards. It’s unclear whether growers are adhering, he adds. Even under normal conditions, the work in the grape fields involves “being outside for those extended periods of time,” he says, and “it can be dangerous, especially if you suffer from asthma or [other respiratory] conditions.” Even under normal work conditions, nearly ten percent of workers surveyed reported suffering injury or poisoning on the job in the past year.

Although farmworkers are often treated as seasonal labor and a peripheral part of social fabric according to the health survey, “70 percent of California’s hired farmworkers were stable, settled, and living with family members.” In contrast to the bucolic image of wine country as a boutique artisanal industry, distanced from mainstream industrial agriculture, the area’s luxury tourist economy can also mask the economic insecurity typical of mainstream agriculture. MORE FROM Michelle Chen Have You Ever Had to Work When You Were Sick? Yesterday 10:00 am Why Buy a New iPhone When You Could Repair Your Old One? October 13, 2017 ICE’s Captive Immigrant Labor Force October 11, 2017 Author page

More than ever, California’s state and local authorities, as well as wine country employers, need to recognize that their farmworkers may be seasonal, but remain one of the most stable, permanent social strata of this region.

California recently passed landmark legislation to become a “sanctuary state,” which will basically bar state and local agencies from actively cooperatively with ICE enforcement actions against undocumented people across the state. But the wildfires show the many ways immigrants continue to be disproportionately exposed to the cross-cutting threats of Trumpism: farm economies fueled by workers who are themselves struggling with food insecurity, migrants crammed in dilapidated housing next door to world-class wine resorts, and now, intensifying wildfires fueled by climate change. All these challenges are now overlaid by fears of tightening borders and rising discrimination across the southwest. There’s no real “sanctuary” in communities dealing these rising hardships. But then again, this community has found its own sanctuary by building social resilience through organizing and mutual aid—a source of security that they hope will outlast the fire season and outlive Trump.

“We’ve been here for thirty years,” says Hernandez of La Luz. “People trust us…They know that LL will be here tomorrow if they need it.”