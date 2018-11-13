Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

This week we speak to Joshua Hunt, author of the new book University of Nike. He talks to us about the development of the multinational corporation, its relationship with the University of Oregon, and its connection to much of what we see today, including what is taking place at the University of Maryland. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about the World Cup, the Olympics and Brazil’s recent elections. We’ve got Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards for Athletes For Impact and the Dallas Cowboys’ owner, as well as a special Kaepernick Watch and more!

