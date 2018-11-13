This week we speak to Joshua Hunt, author of the new book University of Nike. He talks to us about the development of the multinational corporation, its relationship with the University of Oregon, and its connection to much of what we see today, including what is taking place at the University of Maryland.
We also have Choice Words about the World Cup, the Olympics and Brazil’s recent elections. We’ve got Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards for Athletes For Impact and the Dallas Cowboys’ owner, as well as a special Kaepernick Watch and more!
Joshua Hunt
Twitter: @viajoshhunt
University of Nike: How Corporate Cash Bought American Higher Education