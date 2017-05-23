This week we speak to the lead football scout for Bleacher Report, former football scribe at Sports Illustrated Doug Farrar. We talk about his extensive scouting of Colin Kaepernick as well as how a blackballing works in the NFL. Ad Policy

We also have an extended clap-back at Stephen A. Smith for his ugly remarks about Michael Bennett—plus, Bennett’s response.

Finally, I have some choice words about Robert Mueller’s appointment to investigate Donald Trump, by looking at his time overseeing the investigation of the NFL.

Doug Farrar

Follow on Twitter: @BR_DougFarrar

Subscribe on iTunes, SoundCloud or wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes each Tuesday.