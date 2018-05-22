Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

The New York City taxi trade is in crisis, with an increasingly competitive labor market making it ever more difficult for drivers to make a living. Several drivers have already committed suicide this year, and labor advocates are demanding that the city respond to the industry’s economic squeeze. Drivers of all stripes—from the real-estate agent moonlighting with Uber to the yellow cabbie working off medallion debt—share common needs for stable work, but they all are hamstrung by a broken regulatory system. Ad Policy

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance’s (NYTWA) program to promote sustainable driving jobs would ensure one fair set of labor standards for the whole industry, including both traditional yellow-taxi and app services. The NYTWA hopes to address longstanding issues of economic equity for traditional yellow cabs, as well as the disruptions the industry has faced since Uber has jammed the streets with new vehicles under lax regulations.

“For five years a lack of regulation has created such an imbalance in this industry,” says NYTWA organizer and co-founder Bhairavi Desai, “and it’s such a vicious race to the bottom. And something needs to be done to help keep whole the entire workforce.”

If the city does not intervene now, labor advocates warn that we may see worse than drivers’ financial devastation. Two longtime drivers have committed suicide in the past few months alone; one of them, Doug Schifter, was an activist who had denounced the rideshare industry as a grave threat to workers’ livelihoods, before killing himself in public.

With the streets saturated with a freewheeling for-hire fleet of some 100,000 cars—over two-thirds of them app-based vehicles—the crisis facing the driver workforce has been punctuated by reports of extreme social despair. Facing punishing nonstop schedules, drivers are sinking deep into debt and sometimes resorting to emergency appeals on services like GoFundMe. The volatility of a hyper-competitive market, combined with the everyday costs of leasing, gas, and tolls, is fueling drivers’ anxiety. Rideshare apps have introduced new uncertainty to fares as they often receive up-front payments calculated via app, rather than a consistent metered fare. Cabbies and app-based drivers alike risk being stiffed by customers, slapped with traffic tickets, or dinged by passing bicycles. The threat of assault and robbery is an everyday hazard, along with the more chronic fear of getting their paychecks shorted by their licensing company.