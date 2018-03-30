Most Popular

In public culture, the war on sex work is already paralyzing crucial information networks. In the case of two major ad sites that doubled as information hubs for sex workers, MyRedBook.com and Rentboy.com (the owner of which recently pleaded guilty to charges of “promoting” prostitution), the threat of prosecution and legal investigations ended up shuttering both sites—and cost sex workers crucial digital arenas for sharing information on health, safety, preventing violence, and understanding the risks of their jobs in the process. Regardless of one’s personal beliefs about the morality of selling sex online, all workers should be entitled to such basic information, especially in such a high-risk sector. Current Issue View our current issue

According to the NCTE, the bills would undermine not only commercial outlets but all digital communication networks on commercially hosted sites, including spaces for peer-driven dialogue, which could lead to “a chilling effect on websites and organizations who provide valuable spaces for safety information, community and peer support.”

Even online clearinghouses for informing sex-worker communities about their labor rights or safer sex might have to shut down just to avoid legal attacks, or impose onerous prescreening and self-censorship. So legislation that purports to protect victims could effectively short-circuit campaigns for sex workers’ human rights

“If you are an activist, if you are a committed harm reductionist and you are a moderator for one of those websites,” D’Adamo says, “asking you to take on 25 years in federal prison to moderate the third-party content that people are using…is outrageous.”

Cracking down on digital sites could also push sex workers into riskier street-based work that is more prone to violence, exploitation or police targeting. R.J. Thompson, director of the Sex Workers Project at the Urban Justice Project (where the author once interned), and also a sex worker, says, “Working online and being able to screen clients online is really a great harm-reduction tool. [Sex workers can use it] to share information with other workers about potentially problematic or harassing or violent clients, we can have more space to negotiate boundaries with our clients…. When you take those platforms away, there’s always increased violence and increased health risk.”

As public dialogue grows around issues like consent, gender-based employment discrimination, and gender disparities in the legal system—along with an undercurrent of moral panic around commercial sex—sex-worker activists are mobilizing for economic justice and equality, and advancing massive grassroots efforts to decriminalize their profession worldwide. But in the United States, where prostitution is still largely criminalized, the pending laws could choke off increasingly critical platforms that give voice to people often excluded from the public-policy debate over the legal and social treatment of sex work. Now the small public sphere the community has managed to cultivate online is being sacrificed in a bluntly misguided crusade to regulate “prostitution” out of existence.

Following the passage of the bills, Serra Sippel of the Center for Health and Gender Equality remarked on the irony of the timing: “Today’s vote marks a sad day for human rights and a set back for the #MeToo movement. The US Congress just passed a bill that will increase violence against women, trans and other people who engage in sex work and will save no one.”

With Congress handing prosecutors a blank check to attack sites ranging from peer-support groups to e-commerce hubs—and potentially stifling outlets for workers ranging from coders to escorts—the crackdown may end up actually highlighting how sex workers’ rights are actually human rights. And rather than ensnaring all sex workers as “collateral damage” in the digital war on trafficking, perhaps respecting free-speech rights universally would be a healthier public-safety intervention. In the information age, sex workers are making their voices heard on their own terms, and deserve equal access to the space that defines our free market of ideas.