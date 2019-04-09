This week we speak to Michael Lee, The Athletic’s national NBA columnist, about the 2018-2019 NBA season that has come and gone and whether anyone has a chance to upset the set up against the Warriors. We talk the Washington Wizards troubles, Lebron’s first year in Los Angeles, and MVP picks. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words on the plan to demolish the San Jose State track and put up a parking lot. Joni Mitchell never lied. We also have two Just Stand Up awards and an announcement of an extra interview for Patreon subscribers. All that and more!

Michael Lee

Twitter: @MrMichaelLee

The Wizards are a myth that isn’t working out and all there is hope for now is change

Zirin

San Jose State Will Build a Parking Structure on Hallowed Ground