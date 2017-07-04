This week, we speak to NBA.com’s Sekou Smith about Phil Jackson’s tenure with the Knicks and the trade that sent Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets. Sekou shares his advice for young sports journalists.
Plus, we break down the historic partnership between the Seattle Storm and Planned Parenthood.
Dave calls out the NFL and journalists who want Colin Kaepernick to beg for a job. That and much more on this week’s show!
Zirin
Colin Kaepernick Shouldn’t Have to Beg to Play in the NFL
Subscribe on iTunes, SoundCloud or wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes each Tuesday.