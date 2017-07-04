This week, we speak to NBA.com’s Sekou Smith about Phil Jackson’s tenure with the Knicks and the trade that sent Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets. Sekou shares his advice for young sports journalists. Ad Policy

Plus, we break down the historic partnership between the Seattle Storm and Planned Parenthood.

Dave calls out the NFL and journalists who want Colin Kaepernick to beg for a job. That and much more on this week’s show!

Sekou Smith

NBA.com

Twitter

Zirin

Colin Kaepernick Shouldn’t Have to Beg to Play in the NFL



