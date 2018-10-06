On the left, the notion that changing demographics offers the Democratic Party an opportunity to forge an enduring governing coalition is pretty controversial. But the conservative movement clearly embraces it, whether or not they say so out loud.
Ever since the “Emerging Democratic Majority” thesis became popular, Republicans have worked tirelessly to insulate themselves from democratic accountability. Rather than pursuing a policy agenda that might enjoy broad public support or adapting to an increasingly diverse electorate, they’ve engaged in relentless efforts to suppress the vote, implemented “extreme gerrymandering” schemes, opened up a river of undisclosed campaign cash, and, most consequentially, weaponized the judicial branch.
At the federal level, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has led this campaign with brutal effectiveness. “One of my proudest moments was when I looked at Barack Obama in the eye and I said, ‘Mr. President, you will not fill this Supreme Court vacancy,’” he bragged in 2016 after blocking Merrick Garland, along with dozens of Obama’s lower court nominees. But it’s the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, a nakedly partisan judge, which may be the culmination of his long effort to insulate his party from the wrath of voters. It’s the whole game. He’s racked up a lot of wins, and Kavanaugh is the biggest one.
This nomination process was a complete sham. Two recent lawsuits revealed that there are “potentially thousands of Brett Kavanaugh’s White House emails and other records related to the Senate hacking scandal from early in the George W. Bush administration and other controversial subjects that have not been disclosed to the Senate,” according to Yahoo News.The New York Timesreported that White House Counsel Donald McGahn II, who ushered through Kavanaugh’s nomination on his way out of the White House, told Donald Trump that the “wide-ranging [FBI] inquiry” into accusations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that Trump promised to conduct “would be potentially disastrous for Kavanaugh’s chances of confirmation to the Supreme Court.” In the end, the FBI interviewed nine witnesses. Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford were not among them.
A truly “wide-ranging inquiry” might have unearthed corroboration of the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, and it almost certainly would have demonstrated that he lied repeatedly to Congress. Even as Republicans railed about “due process,” they made certain that none would be forthcoming before Saturday’s final vote.