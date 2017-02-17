Most Popular

“There is a black hole of secrecy around this nominee’s dark money operation: who he raised money from, what the quid pro quo was, what he did with it,” the senator continued. “This is a question, Mr. President. This is a test of the Senate. Will this nominee ever tell us exactly what his relationship with the fossil fuel industry is? Will we get these emails in time to make an informed decision before this nomination is rammed through, one step ahead of the emails that the judge said had to be released?” The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

The Senate failed the test, and the Pruitt nomination was rammed through in spite of repeated requests by Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley and others for an extension of deliberations until after the release of the e-mails and an appropriate review by senators.

Merkley initially asked that the Pruitt vote be put off until after the release of all materials that had been withheld by Pruitt’s office. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who had not been present for most of the debate, suddenly appeared and grumbled, “I object.” Senator Merkley then made a more modest request that the Pruitt vote be moved until immediately after the Senate returns from its Presidents’ Day break. “I object,” declared McConnell.

Every effort by Senator Merkley to set aside enough time to review the nomination of Pruitt to take charge of an agency with more than 15,000 employees and an $8 billion budget—and to abandon the historic mission of that agency—faced a McConnell objection.

The Republican-controlled Senate finally upheld the McConnell objection to a full review of Pruitt. A frustrated Delaware Senator Tom Carper came to the floor of the Senate and declared, “We are preparing to vote here with incomplete information.” And so they did, approving the Pruitt nomination by a vote of 52-46. The majority leader got his way.

The Senate rejected its constitutional responsibility to review presidential nominations before providing “advice and consent” that is required for cabinet picks to assume their posts. In its place, the majority embraced Mitch McConnell’s new standard. That standard says that, when it comes to doing Donald Trump’s bidding, the Senate will proceed without respect for the facts—and the truth that might be revealed by those facts.

“What happened today was an egregious cover-up, and a total abdication of the Senate’s constitutional responsibility to vet nominees before voting,” Senator Merkley said after the vote. Senator Merkley did not prevail. But he upheld his oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” McConnell abandoned that oath and shamed both himself and the Senate by establishing the Scott Pruitt rule: #TheTruthBeDamned.