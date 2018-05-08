Most Popular

2 The United States Is the Real Extremist Country

3 A Proper Rebuke of Donald Trump From an Actual President

Initially, this idea of the GOP tax-reform bill as a ticking time bomb struck a chord with the public. During its incubation period, the bill was viewed negatively by most voters, and especially by millennials. But once the bill became law, many Democrats clammed up. In doing so, they surrendered to the GOP’s narrative that the tax cuts would be a great thing for Americans who feel squeezed by the economy.



It now appears that millennials were particularly susceptible to this message. Right now, there is no generation of Americans more squeezed and economically vulnerable than they are. On average, millennials are earning 20 percent less than boomers did at the same age. Meanwhile, student debt has reached an all-time high, and recent studies have shown that millennials have very little money saved for retirement. They are urgently in need of policies that create more economic stability for more people.

Bearing that in mind, consider what the Republicans and the Democrats have done since the tax-reform bill was signed into law. The GOP has continued peddling its snake-oil pitch that the tax cuts will lead to fatter paychecks and simpler, lower taxes for pretty much anyone with a job. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has countered this narrative by filing a lawsuit against Russia and WikiLeaks over 2016 election meddling, spending millions to acquire Hillary Clinton’s e-mail list, and even pushing economic leftists out of Democratic primaries due to misguided concerns over “electability.”



This is incredible electoral negligence for a party that aspires to take back the House and Senate just six months from now. Not only have the Democrats allowed the GOP to win the messaging battle over tax cuts, they still haven’t united behind alternative economic solutions that are tangible, easy to understand, and capable of inspiring millennials to vote blue in November. And this is not due to a lack of ideas! Some of the most exciting proposals are coming from the rumored 2020 Democratic presidential contenders. Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, and Bernie Sanders have made waves by calling for policies like single-payer health care, Eisenhower-era marginal tax rates, and a guaranteed-jobs-for-all program.



Any one of these concepts would make a compelling midterm pitch to millennial voters if embraced and amplified by the Democratic Party as a whole. Any one of them would allow millennials to endorse a better and more substantial form of economic relief than the GOP’s poison-pill tax-cut package. Making these ideas part of the Democratic Party platform would demonstrate that the party is capable of the kind of bold and visionary economic leadership that millennials are desperately seeking.



However one might feel about the Republican Party, one thing has to be recognized: The party has displayed economic leadership on the issue of taxes. It’s a duplicitous form of leadership that will ultimately screw millennials, but for now, it’s something that the young and distressed can believe in. Remember: The GOP passed its tax cuts after eight years of Democratic rule, during which many millennials saw their economic prospects worsen. That’s not necessarily the fault of Democrats, but it’s a reminder that the party has only just begun to consider that big and bold economic reforms—not milquetoast incrementalism—is what many millennials want.