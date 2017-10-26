Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

In the United States, our prisons remain our largest mental-health system. Rates of anxiety, depression, and other social ills continue to rise across the country, mirroring trends across the developed world. But left out of many discussions of our global mental-health crisis is the profound impact it is having on the Global South, where over 80 percent of the people suffering mental disorders actually live. Ad Policy

In Ghana today, treating mental illness means chaining people indoors, where they are shunned and rendered pariahs by their communities. Misunderstood or misdiagnosed, youth and adults are denied opportunities to live independently, work, or attend school, and stigmatized families seek either to treat or to protect their loved ones by keeping them locked at home—a method known as “shackling.” Some end up locked in isolated “prayer camps,” often forced to live in squalid conditions and fed concoctions thought to offer a spiritual remedy. Voluntary, appropriate treatment, meanwhile, is virtually nonexistent, and many communities lack awareness of, or misinterpret the symptoms of, mental illness.

Across the Global South, treating mental illness is less than a priority in communities that are often struggling just to provide adequate vaccination coverage and or to contain HIV infection. In poorer countries, threadbare health-care systems are failing to stay staffed with general-practice physicians, and mental-health clinicians are seen as a rare commodity.

Amid these structural barriers, where traditional religious beliefs dominate and public healthcare infrastructure is weak, isolation may be seen as a last resort for recovery, or perhaps a way to conceal a family’s shame. But the underlying culprit is the inability of the mainstream mental healthcare field to promote a diverse, culturally nuanced appreciation of mental illness and neurological disease, and shortcomings of global public health agencies to integrate mental health into a broader long-term development agenda. Read Next Donald Trump, Take Your Tiny Finger off the Button Rebecca Gordon