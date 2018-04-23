Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday.

As executive director of Project LETS, a national grassroots nonprofit devoted to providing a peer-led community support network for mentally ill college students, Stefanie Lyn Kaufman knows personally what it is like to struggle to find adequate mental health care services in college. “A lot of my time at Brown [University] was really spent fighting to get the accommodations that I was legally entitled to, that were saving my ass and my education,” she told me. “It was a full-time job.” Project LETS aims to ease this difficulty. By training peers— students who have experienced mental illness themselves — to help students access resources, Project LETS is creating student networks of support and advocacy, rather than relying on already unreliable campus services or expensive and inaccessible off-campus aid. Ad Policy

With ten college chapters across the country, Project LETS aims to make it easier for students with mental health issues to get the help they need. I spoke to Kaufman about Project LETS and the state of mental health care on college campuses.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. This story was produced for Student Nation, a section devoted to highlighting campus activism and student movements from students in their own words. For more Student Nation, check out our archive. Are you a student with a campus activism story? Send questions and pitches to Samantha Schuyler at samantha@thenation.com.

Gabriela Thorne:Why did you create Project LETS?

Stefanie Lyn Kaufman: I founded it while I was in high school, following the suicide of my friend Brittany during my freshman year. There was an incredible number of students who were grieving this loss, and the school district really did not want to address it in any way. It kind of shook the entire community. Essentially, any kind of conversation about it seemed to be glamorizing suicide and could potentially trigger other students, so it was just completely swept under the rug. Students had advocated for suicide prevention experts to come in and speak to the school, and that was rejected.

I remember one of my friends telling me that the school told them they couldn’t wear T-shirts with Brittany’s face on them. A few years later, her mother wanted to have her in the graduating yearbook, and she was [refused]. It was my first real introduction to being like, “Wow, the educational system doesn’t know how to handle this or address this.” I remember a memorial event was organized for her [outside of school]. And just getting together with other people who were grieving this loss in a collective space and sharing stories and just being present was what we really needed to heal and process. And that’s exactly what our schools were trying to prevent.