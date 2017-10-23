Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

After Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual abuse, social media was flooded with messages responding to actress Alyssa Milano’s message on Twitter, “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted, write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.” The “MeToo” movement was created in the mid 2000’s by Tarana Burke, an anti-sexual violence advocate, and last week it exploded as almost half a million women shared their painful stories of abuse or simply writing “MeToo” as their status on social media. Ad Policy

