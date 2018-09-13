Bill McKibben is a distinguished scholar in environmental studies at Middlebury College, and founder of 350.org. He writes for The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, and The Nation. His most recent book is Radio Free Vermont. This interview has been edited and condensed. Ad Policy

Listen to Bill McKibben on the Start Making Sense podcast.

Jon Wiener: Before we talk about climate politics, let’s talk about the climate: As we speak, Hurricane Florence is heading for the Carolinas.

Bill McKibben: These days there’s always some new illustration of our folly. Florence is going to be a bloody and brutal affair, I’m afraid. It does remind us of just how much of a role stupid political decisions play. You may remember that it was the North Carolina state legislature six years ago that voted to ban the use of the latest science as it related to sea-level rise in coastal planning. That’s one of the reasons, I guess, that so many more structures there are in harm’s way now, as Florence approaches.

JW: While Hurricane Florence is hitting the Carolinas, many of the world’s leaders are meeting in San Francisco at the Global Climate Action summit, to “take ambition to the next level.” The summit is hosted by California’s governor, Jerry Brown. On the eve of the summit, Brown signed into law a bill requiring 100 percent clean-electricity in California by 2045. What do you think about that?

BMcK: It’s good. It’s precisely what California should be doing. It’s the final step in California addressing the demand side of the energy problem. California becomes the second state in the union to pledge this 100 percent goal. Hawaii was the first. It’s ambitious, but entirely doable. They’re ahead of their targets now. It puts into contrast California’s lack of action on the other half of the equation, the supply side. California continues to permit an almost endless number of oil and gas wells around the state, so that’s the other thing that activists have been asking for. So far, we have seen no real sign of progress there.