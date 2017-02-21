Arizona Senator John McCain has been garnering headlines for his “tough talk” about Donald J. Trump, and much else, at the annual Munich Security Conference, which took place over the weekend. McCain—who appears on the cover of the current issue of New York magazine alongside the question: “How Many Chances Do You Get to Be an American Hero?”—has, after eight years in the wilderness, reemerged once again as a darling of the American media, its go-to source for “straight talk.” Ad Policy

In Munich, McCain took aim at President Donald Trump’s so-called “America First” foreign policy, expressing alarm that “many of our peoples, including in my own country, are giving up on the West, that they see it as a bad deal that we may be better off without.” McCain continued, noting that he, unlike Trump, refuses to “accept that our values are morally equivalent to those of our adversaries.” “I am,” proclaimed McCain, “ a proud, unapologetic believer in the West, and I believe we must always, always stand up for it. For if we do not, who will?”

Michael R. Gordon of The New York Times praised McCain’s speech, calling it “a star turn.”

Meanwhile in Munich, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, and Secretary of Homeland Security James Kelly all pledged eternal fidelity to NATO, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov observed (correctly) that the alliance has “remained a Cold War institution.” The West’s blinkered insistence on the relevance, to say nothing of the appeal, of the alliance, particularly among the population of prospective members like Ukraine, has been studiously ignored by transatlantic security confabs like the Munich Conference for some years now. And yet Western politicians, and that peculiar species known in Washington as “defense intellectuals,” might do well to consider the results of a recent Gallup poll that found that 35 percent of Ukrainians view NATO as a threat, as against 29 percent who see it as a source of protection and 26 percent who see it as neither.