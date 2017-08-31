President Trump has claimed that his immigration policies would target the “bad hombres.” The government’s decision to remove Magaña Ortiz shows that even the “good hombres” are not safe. Magaña Ortiz is by all accounts a pillar of his community and a devoted father and husband. It is difficult to see how the government’s decision to expel him is consistent with the President’s promise of an immigration system with “a lot of heart.” I find no such compassion in the government’s choice to deport Magaña Ortiz.

—Judge Stephen Reinhardt, US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, May 30, 2017 Ad Policy

Andres Magaña-Ortiz did everything right. He raised a loving family, built a solid business that employed his neighbors, gave his heart, soul, and treasure to help his adopted country, and tried to become a citizen. But the paperwork didn’t pan out, and on July 7, 2017, this husband, father, and deeply entrenched member of his community was deported to a country he barely remembered.

This story shook me to my core. As a father of four, I cannot begin to imagine what it feels like to be relegated to bystander status, watching as my family gets torn apart.

When Judge Reinhardt issued his scathing indictment of our immigration system in his decision on Ortiz’s case—a decision he was legally bound to make, despite his strongest moral objections—I knew we had to make a film. Martin Sheen had a similar reaction. We got to work. Want to Fight Back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue. Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week. Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine? Immigration Texas’s Virulently Anti-Immigrant SB 4 Was Just Blocked by a Federal Judge Julianne Hing

Below is a conversation we had afterward.

Robert Greenwald: In terms of Judge Reinhardt’s statement, is there anything in particular that jumped out at you? That reached you intellectually or emotionally?

Martin Sheen: It forces all of us to really consider our vision of what our country is about. The United States of America exists because people were fleeing oppression. That was the basis for constructing this new colossus, if you will, this new country, an experiment in democracy. Current Issue View our current issue

And that seems to have been thrown away now, and it’s done with such impunity. I dare say that I don’t know how many of these people that are making these decisions in this administration, particularly in the Justice Department, have any connection whatsoever in their own personal lives to immigration. In their own families, or friends. How far back do they go with their own nationality?

RG: Yes…

MS: And I think that’s very important. Because I came to this issue right at the first step. I’m a first-generation American, both of my parents were immigrants. And they came here during very difficult times in the countries they left.