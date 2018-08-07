This week we speak to Rob Ruck, author of the new book Tropic of Football: The Long and Perilous Journey of Samoans to the NFL. We talk about the history of American Samoa and the importance of football to the islands. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about the Dallas Cowboys, some special Just Stand Up and Just Sit Your Ass Down awards to Lebron James and Urban Meyer, as well as a special Kaepernick Watch about an upcoming video game.

Rob Ruck

Tropic of Football: The Long and Perilous Journey of Samoans to the NFL

Zirin

If the Dallas Cowboys Are ‘America’s Team,’ Then Lord Help Us