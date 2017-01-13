Most Popular

Why this case matters: The push for Manning’s clemency, in light of being put on the short list, is ever more critical in Obama’s final days in office. The army member was sentenced to 35 years in 2013 for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks about US foreign policy and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. She’s served more than six years in custody since 2010—that’s “longer than any whistle-blower who released information in the public interest to the news media in the history of the United States,” according to Manning’s ACLU staff attorney Chase Strangio. Manning has been subjected to inhumane, harsh stretches of solitary confinement at Quantico, and is facing ongoing mistreatment as a trans woman being housed in a men’s facility. She has attempted suicide several times.

What you can do: Manning is asking for President Obama to commute her sentence to time served (you can read her letter to the president here). Her petition at WhiteHouse.gov has exceeded the signature requirement for a response, but the White House has not yet issued one. You contact the White House directly by using their contact form or by mail, e-mail, or Facebook message (Amnesty International has recommended messages and directions). To stay updated on her case, you can follow her at @xychelsea and visit freechelsea.com.

Oscar López Rivera

Why this case matters: “Puerto Rico’s last political prisoner,” has spent about a third of his 35 years in prison in solitary confinement. Rivera was an Independentista, a Puerto Rican Nationalist, and member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN), an organization against the US colonization of Puerto Rico. He is currently serving 70 years for initial charges connecting him to bombings claimed by FALN without any concrete evidence, and an alleged escape attempt after his original sentence. He was offered clemency along with other members of FALN by Bill Clinton in 1999, but refused because two fellow activists would be left behind. GET A DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR JUST $9.50! Subscribe

López Rivera is often cast as the “Mandela of Puerto Rico” for his fight for Puerto Rico’s sovereignty and his supporters, who include Congressman Luis Gutiérrez, Senator Bernie Sanders, René Pérez (otherwise known as “Residente”) of Calle 13, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, maintain that he has been unfairly sentenced and treated. “He has spent more years in jail than [Mandela] for nonviolent acts. He’s a decorated Vietnam War veteran,” his brother, José López Rivera, also an activist, said.

What you can do to help: Facebook group Free Oscar López Rivera Now recently called for a flooding of the White House’s social media accounts on January 6, the date of López Rivera’s 74th birthday, and has been holding similar calls for “mass tweeting” in previous weeks. You can also make a donation, sign the “Scholars for Oscar” letter, and learn more at the National Boricua Human Rights Network.

Marcus Garvey

Why this case matters: One of Marcus Garvey’s sons is asking for posthumous clemency. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover targeted the black-freedom activist in the 1920s for his political activity as a leader of the Pan-African movement. Convicted in 1923 on a charge of mail fraud, he was sentenced to five years in jail and eventually deported to Jamaica. His son Dr. Julius Garvey is leading the Justice4Garvey movement and has called for his pardon, almost 80 years after his death.

What you can do: Though the White House petition was archived, a Change.com petition posted by the UNIA still needs a few thousand more signatures.

Edward Snowden

Why this case matters: Snowden, a whistle-blower who shared US intelligence documents with journalists in 2013, courageously exposed a culture of mass surveillance. His is now exiled in Russia and under constant threat by the NSA and surveillance allies. “I’m willing to sacrifice [my former life] because I can’t in good conscience allow the US government to destroy privacy, Internet freedom and basic liberties for people around the world with this massive surveillance machine they’re secretly building,” Snowden said in the aftermath of the leak.

What you can do: Check out this Twitter tool built by Fight for the Future and sign this Amnesty action petition, partnered with the ACLU, which started the Pardon Snowden campaign.

And lastly, you can find lesser-known clemency appeals you’re passionate about, and back them. One excellent resource to consult for ongoing causes is CanDoClemency, which has compiled lists like “Top 25 Women Who Deserve Clemency From Federal Prison,” providing case details, petition locations, and status updates.