Their tales of corruption and thieving and fraud

Don’t alter the president’s views in the slightest.

He’s comfortable boasting, when all’s said and done,

That he has attracted the best and the brightest.

He said he could keep all the swamp critters out.

Consider who managed to sail by his test:

Scott Pruitt, Chris Collins, and Tom Price, and Ross—

A grifter’s idea of the brightest and best.