The media’s animosity has distorted their news coverage so badly that most Americans could be surprised by what will likely be López Obrador’s smashing victory and stunned by the outpouring of optimism that will sweep across Mexico afterward. Mainstream reports have not conveyed the overwhelming sense of crisis there, and therefore leave the false impression that this is just another election. In just one example, the Post’s June 17 editorial conceded that corruption has “afflicted” the current government. This is an astonishing understatement. In Veracruz state, for instance, the former governor, a man named Javier Duarte, who was once a rising star in Peña Nieto’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is accused of presiding over a reign of state-sanctioned terror in which between 4,000 and 20,000 people have “disappeared,” and mass graves of up to 750 bodies are regularly uncovered. Duarte is also facing trial for stealing as much as 35 percent of the state’s budget during his six-year term, and investigators have already found that he owns 40 properties in Texas. Several other governors are under official scrutiny, and one was even extradited from Italy. Related Articles A Progressive Reformist Is Leading Mexico’s Presidential Polls—and Washington Is Freaking Out John M. Ackerman Welcome to Veracruz, Mexico, One of the Most Dangerous Places in the World to Be a Journalist James North Has Trump Opened the Door to the Mexican Left? Andy Robinson

Mexico is also now one of the most dangerous places in the world to work as a journalist; at least 104 reporters have been murdered since 2000. You would think that US editorial writers and journalists would have more concern for their colleagues south of the border.

The US media have also failed to tell the whole truth about López Obrador’s lifelong commitment to economic and political justice. After leaving university, AMLO spent five years living with his family in a one-room shack in Nacajuca, a poor indigenous community in his southeastern home state of Tabasco, promoting health, education, and agriculture. He then entered state politics, and to protest chronic election fraud in 1991 he captivated Mexican opinion by leading a 450-mile march to the capital, called the Exodus for Democracy. Current Issue View our current issue

In 2000, López Obrador won election as mayor of Mexico City; governing the megalopolis is considered the second-most-important political job in the country. During his five years in office, AMLO started every working day with a 6 am press conference, allied with business leaders to restore the city’s historic center, and launched an old-age-pension scheme. He lived in a modest middle-class home and traveled around in an old car—and he left office with a popularity rating of 84 percent.

Also missing in most US mainstream coverage are conversations with the Mexican people who are going to vote for him in massive numbers. A Washington Post article on June 20 included five interviews with hostile, well-off critics like a “former undersecretary in the Economy Ministry” and someone who works at “a regional energy consultancy.” The Post gave a couple of high-level López Obrador supporters a brief chance to respond to their attacks, but not one single ordinary Mexican was allowed to speak up—no small farmers displaced by NAFTA, no urban poor people with stagnating incomes, and no women workers in the maquiladora assembly plants along the US border who earn $36 a week. The Post also failed to talk to the parents of the 43 college students from Ayotzinapa who were kidnapped in 2014; the parents are still trying to find out which branch of the Mexican government murdered their children.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not above criticism. His program has been rightly criticized for vagueness, as have his new ties to certain conservative figures (to whom he surely reached out partly to allay exaggerated fears about his radicalism). What’s more, Mexico’s pro-democracy, anti-corruption struggle is a broad-based, nationwide movement, and regarding it as a one-man show is unfair and wrong.

More than 36 million Americans are of full or partial Mexican ancestry, which is 11 percent of our population. The rest of us are also profoundly affected by what happens in our giant neighbor to the south. Surely all of us are entitled to truthful, unbiased reporting in our press, not the caricatures we have been seeing so far.