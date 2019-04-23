I make love when I am bored.

That’s how I know I’m an intelligent

animal. It’s easy to tremble—a pistil

brushed with a bumblebee’s fur—

and who doesn’t want to be golden,

like pearls of fat glistening in an artery

or a mother’s first milk? I want

to send you photos of dead fledglings

on the sidewalk, those perils of the lavish

season, but we are wrong, a news story

tells me so, explaining beauty drives

evolution, not a mate with an advantageous

beak. I wish I could tell you this. Letters

and novels keep seducing me with

their fantasies of closure, but I like

the way your silence wastes inside me.

I am a grieving animal. Let’s not pretend

souls are beautiful. They’re as ugly

as white petals wilting, crisping

and curling in on themselves

in cloudy water and green-rot. But let

them fall into me like loose change

in a leg cast. What’s broken cannot be

healed with anything but superglue

and imagination, but let it be tended to.

Let it be tender. Let’s imagine a miracle

together at a distance, the reunion

of a pronoun and its first verb. I’m not

over it—the elk’s blood blackens the bottom

of the fridge, and when I wipe it, it leaves

a pink quarter, blood-ghost, hunger stain

in the shape of your birthmark.

I’m a regretful animal. My heart tries

to grow as fast as velvet in May.

It’s trying to attract an ending with

a crown of daisies, an archive

of spring, of wants, of waterfalls,

of woods, good God, I know you

won't take me back.