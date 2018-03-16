Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Raised in the coal country of Harlan County, Kentucky, Louise Slaughter would eventually serve in the most powerful positions in Washington, DC. But veteran congresswoman from upstate New York, who was the oldest member of the U.S. House of Representatives when she died Friday at age 88, never forgot where she came from, and she never stopped advocating for the women and men who still have too few champions in Congress. Ad Policy

Slaughter made her name as a microbiologist, an expert in public health and a pioneering environmental activist in western New York, where she moved as a young woman. Her environmental activism drew Slaughter into local politics in Rochester and surrounding Monroe County, where Republicans still held many of the top elected positions. She got herself elected to the county legislature in the 1970s, beat a Republican incumbent for a state legislative seat in 1982 and beat another Republican incumbent to win a seat in the US House in 1986 — as the first Democratic representative ever elected to a full term from a district that had been created in 1893. Slaughter was also the first woman ever to represent Western New York in the House and she hit the ground running as a champion of women’s health initiatives — using her position on the House Budget Committee to earmark money for breast cancer research, to assure that women and people of color were included in all federal health clinical trials conducted by the National Institutes of Health and to establish the federal Office of Research on Women’s Health at the NIH.

Eleanor Smeal, the president of the Feminist Majority Foundation, described Slaughter as “an incredible feminist leader” who became “one of the most powerful women to have ever served in the House of Representatives.”

Slaughter used that power to advance some of the most significant legislation of the 20th and 21st centuries during a career that saw her serve with six presidents and influence the direction of Congresses that were led by Democrats and Republicans.

She co-authored the Violence Against Women Act in 1994, and penned legislation for a permanent Office on Violence Against Women in the US Department of Justice. Years later, as the chair of the powerful House Rules Committee, Slaughter emerged as the most ardent advocate for the inclusion of women’s health initiatives and protections in the Affordable Care Act. “Louise Slaughter made her mark on history, and women everywhere are living better, safer lives because of her vision and leadership.” — NOW president Toni Van Pelt