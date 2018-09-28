If he lived, Michael Brown might be a college graduate by now. On the day he was set to start college in 2014, many college students across the nation walked out of class to stand in solidarity with the black teenager whose fatal shooting by a white police officer weeks before the first day of school helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement.
The freshmen who started college in 2014 just graduated in the spring. But their college years were punctuated with horrific national racial incidents. In 2015 white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine black parishioners at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church during Bible study. The next year, video footage flooded students’ social media feeds with images of the grisly deaths of Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, and Keith Lamont Scott—black men killed by police. And these students’ final year of college started weeks after white supremacists marched at the University of Virginia and held a protest in Charleston that turned violent and deadly.
At the same time these major racially traumatic events occurred, incidents on college campuses reflected the nation’s turmoil. In 2014 black students at the University of Michigan resisted low enrollment of black students and mistreatment of those at the university. The same year students at Syracuse University took over the administration building for an 18-day sit-in and protested several issues, including how the university handled race on campus. In 2016 the words “n— deserve to die” were written on a board in a dorm where mostly students of color resided at the College of Brockport, State University of New York. Last year a black student, Richard Collins III, did die after he was stabbed at the University of Maryland by a white student aligned with white supremacist groups. Collins was killed three days before he was to graduate from Bowie State University.
It was within this context that Black on Campus was created. In the midst of brutal racial violence within the nation and chaotic conflicts on college campuses, the idea to chronicle the experiences of black students was born. Through reporting we wanted to explore how black college students navigate racism at their schools, tap into their lived experience, and utilize their developing journalism skills. After all, no one is more of an expert on what it’s like to be a black college student today than black college students.