This week we come to you live from Solid State Books in DC to talk to Kevin Powell about his new book My Mother. Barack Obama. Donald Trump. And the Last Stand of The Angry White Man. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about the early retirement of Vontae Davis, Just Stand Up and Just Sit Your Ass Down awards to a local editor and a racist school administrator, Kaepernick Watch, and much more!

Kevin Powell

Twitter: @kevin_powell

My Mother. Barack Obama. Donald Trump. And the Last Stand of the Angry White Man.

Zirin

True Grit: Vontae Davis Retires at Halftime