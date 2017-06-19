Watch live on Wednesday, June 21st at 10:30pm EST as Naomi Klein joins Brit Marling to discuss Klein’s latest book, No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump’s Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need. Ad Policy

Donald Trump’s takeover of the White House is a dangerous escalation in a world of cascading crises. His reckless agenda—including a corporate coup in government, aggressive scapegoating and warmongering, and sweeping aside climate science to set off a fossil fuel frenzy—will generate waves of disasters and shocks to the economy, national security, and the environment.

Acclaimed journalist, activist, and bestselling author Naomi Klein has spent two decades studying political shocks, climate change, and brand bullies. From this unique perspective, she argues that Trump is not an aberration but a logical extension of the worst, most dangerous trends of the past half-centurythe very conditions that have unleashed a rising tide of white nationalism the world over. It is not enough, she tells us, to merely resist, to say no. Our historical moment demands more: a credible and inspiring yes, a roadmap to reclaiming the populist ground from those who would divide usone that sets a bold course for winning the fair and caring world we want and need.

This timely, urgent book from one of our most influential thinkers offers a bracing positive shock of its own, helping us understand just how we got here, and how we can, collectively, come together and heal.

Naomi Klein is an award-winning journalist, syndicated columnist, and author of the international bestsellers No Logo, The Shock Doctrine, and most recently This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate. In 2017 she joined The Intercept as Senior Correspondent.

Brit Marling is the creator and executive producer of The OA. Her film and TV roles include The OA, Another Earth, I Origins, Arbitrage, and The East.

