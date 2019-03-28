after Jonathas de Andrade

When a man traps a fish

he removes the hook from its side

and once it has beaten its fright

into the wooden boat with its strongest slaps

he will clutch the fish to his chest

and hold it as it struggles

he will hold it in the tender air

He will hold its tail as if it were his dance partner’s waist

and gaze into the fish’s face for many minutes

When a man seizes a fish, he soothes it

caresses its whole body tip to tip

while it thrashes bloody against his bare chest

He will clasp the fish with one hand

like a newborn

and hush its gasping with the other

With love he will tuck it under his chin

so he can feel its heartbeat

in the insistent heat that hangs above the water

Remember: when a man captures a fish

he will seduce it while he slaughters it

the strength of his love can’t be simulated

the sound of the green water can’t be simulated

he will kiss the wheezing gills

his kisses can’t be simulated

he will hold it as it struggles

that little death

he will hold it in the tender air