“It’s impossible to bring this case forward, in my view, fairly without us

knowing who the whistle-blower is and having a chance to cross-examine

them.”—Senator Lindsey Graham

The cops have stormed a bank in time to snare

The robbers. Caught red-handed, they’re still there.

Their trial would hinge, per Lindsey Graham’s quotes,

On who called 911 and how he votes.