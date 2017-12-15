Ready to Resist? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Gustav Åhr, better known by his stage name Lil Peep, had just turned 21 when he died last month of an overdose of Xanax, the prescription anti-anxiety medication, and fentanyl. For some, this sudden end was expected—Åhr never hid the fact that he was a heavy substance abuser, in either his lyrics or his life. Days before he was found dead on his tour bus, he left posts on his Instagram account that alluded to a deep depression. The caption to one photo read: “When I die You’ll love me.” Another was a video that showed him taking unidentified pills, likely Xanax. After the news of Åhr’s death broke, tributes poured in from across the industry; everyone from Juicy J to Alice Glass noted the tragedy of his passing. Ad Policy

But what has really troubled people is the sense that his pain had always been there, and that most of us had overlooked the warning signs. For many, self-destructive behavior feels like a vital part of the creative process; with Åhr, his intoxicated state had itself become part of his art. There’s a quote I saw recently that I can’t find anymore, about Jean-Michel Basquiat—it goes something like, “A junkie who can sell a painting for $60,000 isn’t a junkie; he’s a dead man.” Its meaning is obvious: Success doesn’t solve problems for artists so much as it exacerbates them.

Despite a career cut so short, Åhr released four mixtapes and six EPs, which share the genuinely transformative nature that all good art has. He was a savant in the way he put songs together; he had digested contemporary rap, pop punk, and indie rock to such a degree that he could tease out their similarities and weave the disparate strands into a sonic tapestry that was wholly his own.

Sometimes this took the form of a dare, as in “yesterday,” a song from Åhr’s 2016 mixtape crybaby: The guitars are lifted wholesale from Oasis’s global smash “Wonderwall,” and there’s an absolutely cavernous 808 kick layered underneath. The song’s lyrics are equally thrown together: The chorus optimistically describes an attempt to flee psychic pain, while the verse makes excuses for doing too much cocaine and forgetting to write back to a lover. “Yesterday is not today is not the same,” Åhr raps. It’s slight, a wisp of a track, but somehow you believe it as an optimist’s love song. Åhr pulls off the same trick on “white tee”: Most of the beat is sampled from the Postal Service’s “Such Great Heights,” and the lyrics describe meeting a woman at the club who falls in love with our protagonist and then does all his drugs.