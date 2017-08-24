Hacking Democracy Ad Policy

Kudos to Ari Berman for “American Democracy Besieged” [July 31/Aug. 7]. His article clearly and concisely demonstrates not just the foreign electoral interference from Russia (which dominates the headlines) but also the ongoing and equally troubling domestic voter-suppression efforts by the GOP. The red/blue-state resistance to Trump’s commission on “election integrity” is a start, but we need to begin entertaining real solutions that may help correct a dysfunctional system.

John Nichols’s “How to Revive Democracy,” in the same issue, recommends the Fair Representation Act inspired by FairVote’s Rob Richie and embraced by Representative Don Beyer as a possibility. These two articles should be reprinted side by side whenever The Nation decides to put out a compendium of the most powerful recent articles.

Sal R. Pauciello

irvington, n.j.

Re “American Democracy Besieged”: Voter suppression almost certainly had more influence on the outcome of the 2016 election than did Russian hacking. President John F. Kennedy once said, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” Politicians who actively prevent Americans from voting against them would be well advised to remember Kennedy’s words.

Robert Baillie

state college, pa.

Make America Democratic

John Nichols’s editorial “How to Revive Democracy” is a real boon to democracy. Representative Don Beyer’s bill, HR 3057, titled the

John Nichols's editorial "How to Revive Democracy" is a real boon to democracy. Representative Don Beyer's bill, HR 3057, titled the

Fair Representation Act, was introduced on June 26 and has been co-sponsored by Maryland's Jaime Raskin, California's Ro Khanna, and Tennessee's Jim Cooper. This is a good start to a new awakening.