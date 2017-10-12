Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Thoughts on What Happened Ad Policy

I quite enjoyed Katha Pollitt’s column “Hillary Clinton Tells All” [Oct. 9]. It seems fitting that a year after the election, Pollitt addresses CNN Hillary-hater extraordinaire Dylan Byers’s recent tweet that “The Hillary Clinton ‘I-take-full-responsibility-but-here-are-all-the-other-reasons-I-lost’ tour continues to be intrinsically problematic.”

Few “journalists” are more to blame for Donald Trump’s rise and Hillary’s loss—no, our loss—than Byers. He wrote in Politico on May 7, 2015: “Never has the national media been more primed to take down Hillary Clinton (and by the same token elevate a Republican candidate).”

That’s right, he didn’t write “expose her falsehoods” or “detail her hypocrisy.” He wrote that the media was “primed to take [her] down.” And the rest is history.

When will journalists learn?

Bernie Evans

savannah, ga.

In Katha Pollitt’s column, she misses a point that Bernie Sanders didn’t miss: that Clinton never found a war she couldn’t support. Didn’t she learn anything from Vietnam? All the comparisons Pollitt puts into her column pale in comparison with this one. No wonder it was left out of Clinton’s book and left out of the policies she presented in the campaign.

Glenn Umont

alamo, calif. Current Issue View our current issue

I want to praise Katha Pollitt for her supportive column. In spite of what the media maintains, Hillary Clinton was not a bad candidate, nor did she run a poor campaign.

Hillary won the popular vote by 3 million ballots, which is more than Kennedy over Nixon in 1960, Nixon over Humphrey in 1968, Carter over Ford in 1976, and Bush over Gore in 2000, and the same margin as Bush over Kerry in 2004. Trump was appointed by the Electoral College. He was not elected president. In a true democracy, which this country is not, the candidate who wins the popular vote is elected. The presidency was stolen from Clinton by James Comey, Vladimir Putin, Julian Assange, and Matt Lauer, who used what was supposed to be a forum on the Veterans Administration to attack Hillary on her e-mails.