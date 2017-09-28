A Peek Inside the Rogues’ Gallery Ad Policy

The Nation’s September 11/18 issue features an excerpt from a book by John Nichols, Horsemen of the Trumpocalypse: A Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America. The book should be required reading for every high-school student, every college student, and every nonfiction-book-club member. Readers will gain a detailed understanding that incompetents, liars, crooks, and unethical persons are running the federal government. Nichols deserves a Pulitzer Prize nomination for his many insightful disclosures about current or former Trump administration members.

Edward L. Koven

highland park, ill.

A Real Shonda

Eric Alterman contends that the Zionist Organization of America is an “extreme right-wing group” [“The Hatreds They Share,” Sept. 11/18]. Really? The ZOA has never supported Nazis, segregation, vigilante violence, or anything else commonly understood as “extreme right-wing.” If he refers to our positions on Israel, he is also wrong: We have never supported expelling the Arab population, Jewish acts of terrorism, or anything similar. Quite the contrary: We have unequivocally condemned acts of Jewish terrorism on the fortunately few occasions that they have occurred.

The ZOA believes that the absence of peace is due to the Palestinian Arab refusal to accept Israel as a Jewish state; rejection of Israeli-supported peace proposals encompassing full Palestinian statehood in 2001 and 2008; and continuing Palestinian -Authority anti-peace and pro-terror acts. These include incitement to -hatred and murder, glorification of anti-Jewish terrorism as a religious and national duty, high levels of support for anti-Jewish terrorism in Palestinian Arab society, and so on. Nothing extreme here.