Crossed Wires

I have warned my children and grandchildren for years about the insanely dangerous levels of electromagnetic frequency (EMF) allowed in the United States. I cringe when I see young people with cell phones glued to their faces. Kudos to The Nation’s Mark Hertsgaard and Mark Dowie for linking Big Wireless cover-ups to the same tactics used by Big Tobacco, Big Oil, and Big Government [“How Big Wireless Made Us Think That Cell Phones Are Safe,” April 23]. What I can’t fathom is why corporate executives in all sectors continue to put so many youth at risk. Are they all childless, or just heartless?

Marianne Buchanan

long beach, calif.

Thanks for the cover story about Big Wireless and the various “captured” (i.e., industry-lobbyist-infested) entities. Also deserving mention is the captured Congress that passed the Telecom Act of 1996 (which disallowed health and environmental considerations when regulating cell-tower siting), captured state legislatures, and, very sad to say, captured environmental organizations.

Microwave-weapons experts, well versed in the harmful effects of microwave technology, warn of a major public-health crisis, with threats to the integrity of our DNA. It is urgent that we unmask the disinformation about wireless technology, treat the addiction, get cell towers off school grounds, get wireless out of schools and public libraries, and mandate clear consumer warnings on devices such as cell phones, DECT cordless phones, and “smart” meters. Also urgent is defeating the Big Wireless push for 5G at the national, state, and local levels.​

B.A. Geary

tulsa, okla.