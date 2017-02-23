Most Popular

Trump’s Uncivil Acts

I cannot thank Patricia J. Williams enough for her wonderful piece “You’re Fired!” [Feb. 6/13], although I did feel quite distressed after reading it. As a member of the military, I was initially excited by the opportunity to continue serving my country after I transitioned back to civilian life. The last few months, however, have done so much grave harm to the ideal of the federal civil service that I no longer find the thought of working for the government appealing. In addition to the hiring freeze ordered by Donald Trump, the news that the House of Representatives has reinstated the Holman Rule, as described in Williams’s column, finalized my decision to look only in the private sector for employment.

The thought of politicians deciding to alter a federal worker’s salary based on politics is chilling. I was already worried about the potential brain drain as people become fed up and quit the civil service. Now I am worried that this Holman Rule may cause an even bigger exodus, with many years of valuable expertise being lost along with the civil servants themselves. As Williams notes, “the long continuity of government throughout multiple administrations” is profoundly at risk.

Still, I haven’t completely despaired, as I’ve become more active in politics—and, who knows, maybe I’ll throw my own hat into the ring and run for office in the future.

David Potocnik

colorado springs, colo.

Sleuths With Pens

Investigative reporting is, if anything, even more important than Anya Schiffrin says in her review of James T. Hamilton’s book Democracy’s Detectives [“But Who Will Cover the Swill Milk?,” Feb. 20]. Yet despite the need, the resources aren’t there to support this essential work, as Schiffrin points out. Investigative reporting takes time, but time is money—and in today’s newsrooms, money is scarce. That’s why it was a treat to read about Drew Sullivan and David E. Kaplan’s proposed solution—namely, creating an investigative-reporting trust out of some of the billions of dollars recovered by governments after investigative reporters have exposed criminal activity.

Along those lines, I suggest a related solution: Earmark 10 percent of the fines and penalties levied on these nabbed ne’er-do-wells as a reward for investigative journalists’ successful work. It would be easier to keep track of, and it would be a huge incentive to both budding reporters and jaded newspaper editors to get on the investigative trail.

At the risk of dating myself, I suggest a new motto for these fearless journalists, borrowed from the old TV series Have Gun, Will Travel: “Have Pen, Will Protect.”

Gary A. Schlueter

richmond, ind.

Righteous Resistance

Re Mark Hertsgaard’s “A Roar of Resistance” [Feb. 20]: We must work together to keep this momentum going. Democracy has just become a full-time job. If there is any lull in our efforts, the regime will roll back any progress we’ve made and become more emboldened. Fight hard, and fight every day. Fight for your families, your brothers and sisters, your friends and neighbors, your community, and the world.

Philip Harding

I am hopeful that, unlike previous short-lived movements, opposition to the Trump administration’s indefensible pronouncements will continue to grow and produce some unexpectedly good results. And then we’ll do it again and again.

Betsy Smith

We’ve Got You Covered

I wish I knew how to get the address sticker off the cover of the “Trump Family Values” issue [Feb. 20] without damage. Congrats on a classic, although the “Jeez, what now?” expression on the Donald’s face is too kind—unless he’s really thinking, “Well, you asked for it.”

Steve Harris

st. louis, mo.