I just ran across a truly prescient article by John Nichols [“Donald Trump Is Dangerous,” March 14], in which he argued: “Without a forceful response from Democrats, [Trump’s] populism could win over blue-collar workers.” Nichols cited polls and focus groups showing that the Democrats could be in trouble in industrial swing states and mentioned the appeal of Trump’s promises to protect jobs and change trade policies. “What if Trump turns up the volume on a populist message while the Democrats run a more cautious campaign?” Nichols asked. We got the answer on November 8. Too bad that Hillary apparently doesn’t read The Nation. Eleanor Hall
chicago
Onward?
Re D.D. Guttenplan’s “Mourn, Resist, Organize” [Nov. 28]: Is it too soon to start thinking about impeachment? Paul Schlueter
easton, pa.
On this very sad day, the least I can do is renew my subscription to The Nation. My first one was given to me as a birthday present in 1998—the year I immigrated to the United States—by a neighbor friend. During the 12 years I spent there, eventually becoming a US citizen, reading The Nation was my oxygen, my open door to America. I would have crossed the ocean again during the Bush years without it. Then I let my subscription expire. Trump’s election was a violent reminder: You can never let it go; the struggle is going on and on. Brigitte Rousselot
erquy, france
It’s so interesting to see The Nation’s response to the mess it perpetuated. When you endorsed Bernie Sanders, you gave a platform and a voice to a man who shook his finger at his opponent and talked down to her during the debates. Bernie treated Hillary Clinton with a chauvinistic disdain surpassed only by the Republicans’ and Trump’s: He was impatient, demonstrative, and verging on disrespectful. His supporters acted the same way: Clinton was vilified as part of the establishment, the elite. And when it came time to vote, many of Sanders’s supporters abandoned the Democrats’ well-wrought liberal populism for another brand altogether. Apparently, voting for a woman was more than many of them could stomach, so they voted for Trump or didn’t vote at all. Now they’ll have to digest the next four years of Trump’s policies. Thanks for the support. Andrew Lutz
san diego