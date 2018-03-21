Beyond #MeToo

As an on-and-off reader for over 30 years, I devour everything JoAnn Wypijewski writes. Thanks to her heartrending and mobilizing piece on #MeToo [“What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About #MeToo,” March 19/26], you can be sure I will be reading for another 30.

In this wise and subtle essay, I hear the echoes of a Marxist, sex-positive feminist and historian—part exposé and memoir, part treatise. More than all of that, Wypijewski writes from the heart. I have so longed for her meditations on this messy life, this fully human and complicated experience of the world. I so long for thinking people to see how class- and race-blind, how polarizing and cruel, this supposedly liberatory moment is. Reading her column gets us most of the way there.

Tracey Rizzo
asheville, n.c.

Wypijewski’s article on the #MeToo movement, American justice, mass incarceration, workplace suffering, and the history of sex panics from Reconstruction to the child-predator mania of the ’90s is sprawling but remarkable for its candor, and the best thing I have read on the subject. (Also one of the least polemical.)
David Bromwich
new haven, conn.

A Place to Be

I would like to thank Sue Halpern for her article “Libraries Are Essential to Democracy” [March 19/26]. Halpern’s story is remarkable: creating a blossoming library from scratch for a town of some 3,000 people.

Halpern notes that Trump is “gunning” for libraries, but just as important is the neoliberal fever that is destroying every public good in its path. Libraries still need to provide the services that they have traditionally provided, but they are needed now more than ever to provide new services, such as Internet access and safe community spaces. Furthermore, shrinking staffs and deprofessionalization are taking a toll on basic services. Higher-paid librarians are fast being replaced by lower-paid support staff without master’s degrees, and full-time staff are being replaced by part-timers who receive few or no benefits. Instead of offering quality services, directors are playing a numbers game that often consists of staging big, splashy programs to get as many bodies into the building for the least cost. Public-library boards very often just go along, but there have been several revolts from the library-going public. At this time of stretched budgets, library users should be on the lookout for such trends and hold their library administrations and boards accountable.

Al Kagan
champaign, ill.

In this era of Trump, it was both heartening and sad to read this article. I am uplifted when I visit my local branch library with its diversity of patrons: new immigrants with their young children, local professionals and seniors—all there to read and learn. We cannot afford to lose this critical resource.
Barbara Moschner
san antonio

After Parkland

Katha Pollitt’s instinct is, as usual, unerring [“Teens Versus Guns,” March 19/26]: Nobody has a right to own a gun, period. At least not a constitutional right, as opposed to a right granted by custom or case law. Individual ownership of arms has never been threatened by the government, and it certainly wasn’t at the time of the Constitutional Convention. What was threatened was the practice of storing arms and ammunition in public arsenals for the use of local militias. After all, Daniel Shays almost succeeded in seizing the arsenal at Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Second Amendment guarantees a collective right: the right of the people to keep arms in a public place and bear them for the defense of the community. The Constitution says nothing about an individual’s right to own arms. In fact, if there ever had been such a thing as an intellectually honest originalist on the Supreme Court, he would have pointed out that the Bill of Rights is quite explicit in using the terms “person,” “persons,” “owner,” and “the accused” when referring to individual rights. “The right of the people” is a collective right only, as in the First, Second, Fourth, Ninth, and 10th amendments.

Someday the NRA’s savage and paranoid 40-year campaign will backfire as the courts—and the people—discover how little relevance the Second Amendment has in our modern crisis of armed violence.

Paul Fees
cody, wyo.

The false dichotomy of pro-gun/anti-gun contributes to a serious polarization that keeps the movement toward a sane gun policy in this country paralyzed. This movement needs gun owners and non–gun owners to join together in supporting laws that can genuinely reduce gun tragedies. I would have preferred that Pollitt, instead of saying “…and work like heck to elect anti-gun candidates,” had said: “to elect candidates who support reasonable, sensible gun legislation.”
Virginia Classick
duarte, calif.

Katha Pollitt has become my favorite writer, and her column on guns really hit home with me. The only “commonsense” answer to gun violence is to reduce the number of deadly weapons; pass a ban on assault rifles, high-capacity magazines, and large-caliber ammunition; and begin a new dialogue on power and violence. I too have become tired of progressives who defer to the NRA in an attempt to woo people who will probably never change their minds or their votes. Except for Hillary Clinton, the Democrats have not aggressively addressed gun violence or the astonishing loss of access to abortion. When they do, maybe they will start winning their races again.

Sally J. Keller
toledo, ohio

If the DNC had a spine, much less a brain attached to that spine, it would recognize that running candidates on a platform that is unequivocally opposed to the AR-15 and other instruments of war and terrorism would work beautifully. This defense of assault weapons is a giant Republican Achilles’ heel laid out for the Democrats to slash to ribbons. But sadly, they probably won’t. “Let the kids do it,” indeed. Well, thank God for them. I and my fellow left-minded adults have long been pretty pathetic on this particular issue.
Duncan Forster

Thank you for this. I agree wholeheartedly! I am so tired of this obsession with owning weapons.
Diane Payne

I am so proud and happy that the youth of today are taking this issue into their hands. They are not corrupted by the idiocy of the American public. Their beliefs are still close to who they really are, and they act from a sincere spot. I support the youth, and I am grateful that they are rationally effective.
Laurel Podrasky