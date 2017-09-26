U bum. Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James spoke for a grateful nation Saturday morning, when he slapped down President Donald Trump on Twitter for essentially trying to start a race war with the country’s black athletes. James might have said the same thing Monday night, after the president took to Twitter and blamed the devastated territory of Puerto Rico for its tremendous suffering in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Here’s how it went down, courtesy of the Politico Playbook:
@realDonaldTrump at 8:45 pm: “Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble..” … at 8:50 pm: .”..It’s [sic] old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars….” … at 8:58 pm: .”..owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities—and doing well. #FEMA.”
“With billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks, which, sadly, must be dealt with.” The poster boy of profligacy, the man of six corporate bankruptcies—even a golf course he mismanaged in Puerto Rico wound up being forced into bankruptcy—the boy whose father made him, to begin with, and then secretly made him whole, funneling him money by purchasing $3.5 million in casino chips from one of his schlocky, mismanaged Atlantic City gambling resorts; this grifter is lecturing Puerto Rico about its troubles and insisting its debts “must be dealt with.” U bum.
Let’s review: One minute Trump is railing against the threat of black football players’ taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police violence, and the scourge of uppity black basketball players (in this case, the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry) who refused a customary visit to the White House as long as Trump’s in it. The next, he’s lecturing an island of brown people about their insufficient readiness for disaster, and their underwhelming claim on the resources of the United States—even though they are citizens. It’s just like Steph Curry said, discussing the fact that the players Trump has attacked all happen to be African American. “I don’t know why he feels the need to target certain individuals rather than others,” Curry told reporters on Saturday. “I have an idea of why.” Me too, Steph. Same with Puerto Rico.