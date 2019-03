Lawrence Ferlinghetti, one of the Beat Generation’s foremost poets, turns 100 this Sunday. His illustrious career includes numerous volumes of poetry, co-founding one of America’s very best bookstores, San Francisco’s City Lights, and publishing Allen Ginsberg’s Howl. He is also a longtime contributor to The Nation and has a new novel, Little Boy, out this month. Below find a selection of his poems and articles from the pages of the magazine. Ad Policy

“A Buddha Sighting”

‘Trumps Trojan Horse”

“The First and the Last of Everything”

“To the Oracle at Delphi”

“Ferlinghetti in June”