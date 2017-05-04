The new film by Laura Poitras, Risk, profiles Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks. Poitras, who won the Oscar for best documentary for her film about Edward Snowden, Citizenfour, calls Assange “admirable, brilliant, and flawed.” Ad Policy

Also: Stephen F. Cohen says a new cold war is threatening world peace, and a new McCarthyism is undermining American politics.

And Eric Foner says it might be possible to impeach Donald Trump—but having Mike Pence as president would probably be worse.

