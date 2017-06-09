London—“Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive, but to be young…” I watched this most tumultuous of election nights unfold with five millennials, clued up and glued to several social-media screens at once, whooping and cheering while I bent my ear to the politicians and pundits on the BBC. On TV, jaws dropped lower with each passing hour as the exit polls’ prediction of a hung Parliament came true. The kids took it all in their stride. For the first time in years I feel less guilty about the mess we’re leaving them. Instead I feel respect and gratitude to them for stepping up, rejecting cynicism, keeping hope alive. Related Articles What Kind of a Conservative Is Theresa May? Maria Margaronis The Martian’s Guide to British Politics, or: Is There Intelligent Life on This Island? Maria Margaronis

It’s early days—hours even—and I haven’t had much sleep. Theresa May is still prime minister (though she may not be for long). The Tories plan to form a minority government with the support of the ultraconservative Democratic Unionist Party—not a pretty prospect. The Germans are saying the Brexit negotiations must go ahead on schedule, though it’s not clear who’ll conduct them. But Britain’s political landscape, buckled and riven by Brexit, has just gone through another irreversible upheaval—and this time it’s the left that’s surged up through the cracks.

This election seemed to be Theresa May’s to lose. She called it with a massive 20-point lead in the polls, assuming she’d bury Labour in a landslide. Like David Cameron before her, she misjudged spectacularly. Her campaign was complacent, patronizing, and lazy, a litany of hollow phrases: “Brexit means Brexit,” “strong and stable,” “coalition of chaos.” The first fatal blow was her U-turn on the “dementia tax,” or social care for the elderly; the second was her refusal in the week before the election to risk the party leaders’ televised debate.

Even the horrific terrorist attacks in Manchester and London failed to help her, despite the received wisdom that fear turns voters toward the Tories and a vitriolic campaign to smear Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn as a jihadi sympathizer. Labour was quick to point out that the terrorists slipped through on May’s watch, aided by her deep cuts to the police force. And Donald Trump’s stupid tweets insulting London’s mayor as the city came together in grief and solidarity reminded us of May’s unseemly January rush to hold his hand.

But all that would have meant little without Corbyn’s revived, renewed, reanimated Labour Party. The airwaves are full of Corbyn skeptics, left and right, eating their words this morning; I’m delighted to swallow mine. Corbyn ran a great campaign, with rousing rallies that drew crowds bigger than any Labour has seen in decades. On TV he was confident, authentic, clearly himself. His manifesto—carefully if not always convincingly costed—offered to reverse the most unpopular cuts of the last 15 years, including a promise to restore free college tuition for all. Labour’s crucial insight was that the Brexit vote had less to do with Europe than with the state Britain’s in: jobs and dignity lost, communities unraveling, education failing, the National Health Service in tatters, nurses depending on food banks, and homelessness on the rise while the wealthy continue to flourish, oblivious and cut off. Cameron’s EU referendum asked Britain the wrong question; Corbyn’s Labour Party offered a different set of answers: an end to austerity, a commitment to the public good, the faith that generosity is more powerful than greed. We had almost come to believe that those things were impossible, written off by history. THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.

And so we’ve had a night of extraordinary events. Six Tory ministers have lost their seats. Labour has taken Canterbury for the first time in a century. Britain has swung back toward a two-party system, with UKIP suffering a wipe-out and the LibDems and Scottish Nationalists both losing seats, including former LibDem deputy prime minister Nick Clegg’s and former SNP leader Alex Salmond’s. Our local Labour MP, who squeaked in last time by fewer than 1,200 votes, now has a majority of over 15,000. Conservative pundits on TV are praising Jeremy Corbyn. A pig with wings has appeared over Battersea Power Station.

Almost exactly 20 years and a month ago, the morning after Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide, I stood with one of last night’s millennials balanced on my hip, talking on the phone to the late Daniel Singer in The Nation’s office. He warned me not to put too much hope in the Blair government: Look, he said, at what happened in France under Mitterrand. He was right, of course. But each generation forgets to imagine what its children might do. I never imagined the Labour Party could move left again after Blair and win the success it had last night—40 percent of the vote compared with Blair’s 41 percent. And yet, though Jeremy Corbyn is 67 with a white beard and Dad’s dress sense, it’s the young who’ve flocked to him. Furious that the old won the Brexit referendum and stole their future from them, a million 18–24-year-olds registered to vote this time. Two-thirds of that age group apparently voted Labour.

What comes next? I’ve no idea, except that Corbyn is now safe in his position while May has blown her mandate and is no longer safe in hers. There are messy times ahead, and probably another election. Theresa May is out there promising “certainty”; in fact, there’s chaos looming. This windy morning the prospect feels like a relief: the end of a frozen time, an opening to something new.