This week on the Edge of Sports Podcast we speak to journalist Molly Lambert and NOlympics LA organizer Anne Orchier about the forces behind the efforts to bring the Summer Olympics to Los Angeles and the movement to try to stop them.

We also have commentary about the Golden State Warriors NBA championship victory and the trip to the White House that will never happen. Plus, Kaepernick Watch and much more.

Will the Warriors Turn Down a Trip to the White House

