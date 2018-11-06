This week we speak to Anne Orchier, an activist with NOlympics LA about the upcoming summer Olympics in the city and the pervasive problems the city of Los Angeles is facing. Ad Policy

Also we’ve got ‘Choice Words’ about the importance of militant solidarity in the face of fascism after the week that was. We also have an unprecedented 4 ‘Just Stand Up’ Awards to the University of Maryland community, some college basketball legends, and others, as well as a Kaepernick Watch. All that and more on the program!

Anne Orchier

Twitter: @body_schemes

NOlympics LA

Zirin

A Call For Solidarity In the Face of Hate