This week’s Take Action Now focuses on first-strike nuclear capability, sexual harassment, and knowing your rights. Ad Policy

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Do you trust Donald Trump’s finger on the nuclear button? The Korean conflict is still escalating as the two countries’ leaders’ macho posturing intensifies. To head off an apocalyptic end, implore your elected reps to pass the Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act, introduced by Senator Edward Markey and Representative Ted Lieu. Call the congressional hotline at (202) 224-3121 and make your voice heard.

GOT SOME TIME?

In the wake of the #MeToo posts, Sarah Seltzer writes that “it’s crucial to use our voices if we safely can, whether loudly or in whisper networks to warn others of bad behavior.” She goes on to explain that one small thing many men with a little leverage can do to shift the culture and be better allies to women is limit the praise and appreciation of people who exploit power dynamics in obvious, less “creepy” ways than a Harvey Weinstein. Read her article and consider how your presence in the workplace affirms or interrupts bullying behavior.

READY TO DIG IN?

The resistance needs people who know their rights and can help explain them to everyone else. Build skills and learn how to organize actions, build messaging, know your rights, and more during Resist Here’s Fall Training Series. Check out the weekly training schedule and much more.