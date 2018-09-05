Most Popular

On the West Coast, Grisel Ruiz of the California-based Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC), has observed an alarming trend across the state of aggressive ICE activity directly in courthouses. Although reports of arrests have been anecdotal, advocacy groups have reported a pattern of aggressive ICE enforcement focused on immigrants involved in both criminal and civil cases. Fresno has seen an especially troubling spate of ICE actions with several arrests in recent months. For both lawyers and clients, Ruiz argues, “It’s really caused a lot of fear and concern in the community.” If ICE cracks down in the middle of an individual’s hearing, for example, lawyers can do little to intervene in an arrest other than counsel clients on how to assert their rights to an agent. Another alternative might be to ask the judge to intervene.

So far, California has instituted a general policy of noncompliance between local agencies and ICE. But advocates are pressing state authorities for clearer guidelines for courtrooms and on the grounds of courthouses, which are considered public space. Immigrant-rights defenders have petitioned the Judicial Council of California to institute a new rule to prevent ICE intervention by ensuring that “No person may be subjected to civil arrest while the person is inside a courthouse of this state” when engaged in any legal procedure or business of the court. Current Issue View our current issue

But on the ground, attorneys are wrestling with the ethical crisis of how to guide clients through a justice system where their safety, let alone their constitutional rights, cannot be guaranteed. When simply walking into a courtroom can lead to a direct encounter with ICE agents, Ruiz says, “In addition to having a chilling effect, it makes it really difficult if not impossible to have meaningful access to due process in the courts.”

The brazen intrusion of ICE in local courts turns on the question of whether immigrants have an equal right to a fair court hearing. New York could set a precedent for other states soon with a new campaign to push the state’s legislature to pass a law formally barring ICE from making any unauthorized enforcement actions in court buildings. The IDP has helped develop landmark legislation, known as the “Protect Our Courts Act”—just introduced in the state legislature with broad support—that would outlaw “the civil arrest of an individual attending a court proceeding while going to, remaining at, and returning from court, absent a judicial warrant or court order.… The protection includes parties, and family or household members of a party or potential witness.” The law would codify existing case law surrounding the application of the Bill of Rights to conduct in and around courtrooms. Historically, the courts have ruled that, under a common-law precept known as “privilege from arrest,” constitutional equality before the law means equal access to the courthouse as a basic organ of justice. Under general principles of federalism, when court spaces are violated by immigration agents, one’s personal rights, as well as the public trust, are breached.

The proposed legislation would draw a legal line against local-government compliance with ICE enforcement actions in courts. Specifically, it would be considered “contempt of court and false imprisonment” to “willfully assist or facilitate” an ICE arrest on court premises. More importantly, ICE could be preemptively barred from entering courts without a valid arrest warrant. An individual victim of an ICE intervention would, at least in theory, have a civil right of action to seek recourse.

For public spaces—particularly areas as sensitive as the halls of justice—freezing ICE out of community institutions is just common sense for the immigrants who rely on these places to exercise their legal rights and get on with the rhythms of everyday life.

Courtrooms are a unique public space, a place to which people of all backgrounds can turn to keep their families safe, or hold landlords, bosses, or their government accountable for respecting their rights. When ICE strikes these sacrosanct spaces, it’s not only a violation of personal dignity but also an assault on the social fabric, an attack on the pursuit of justice that makes life possible.