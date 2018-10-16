Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

Try to keep up with Noname’s voice: The 27-year-old rapper, born Fatimah Warner, can make it do vocal gymnastics. She can tighten it to a conspiratorial whisper, bend it into singsong irony, soften it until it’s a cushion. For her newest album, Room 25, she stretches it into a rhetorical taunt (“And y’all still thought a bitch couldn’t rap, huh?”), then snaps it back to attention (“Maybe this your answer for that”) in the same breath. All this is held at the same volume, a controlled stage murmur—as though you’d caught her talking to herself, just under her breath.1 Ad Policy

This agility—one twitch of her voice, and she’s gone from a verbal eye-roll to a dreamy, far-off stare—points to Noname’s background as a slam poet. (At 18, she placed third in the largest youth slam in the world, Louder Than a Bomb.) Her sharp delivery and breezy syncopations are all reminiscent of spoken word. Her dense and roving lyrics also flash her literary prowess, her lines nimbly jumping from character to character, capturing competing perspectives almost as quickly as they move among different tones and registers. In “Prayer Song,” she whirls through several points of view in a dioramic sweep of a city, until she settles on a police officer at the scene of a shooting: “I seen a cell phone on the dash, could’ve sworn it’s a gun / I ain’t seen a toddler in the back after firing seven shots / A demon ‘bout to get me, he watching me kill his mom.”2

This perspectival approach to songwriting was a technique that Noname used frequently in her 2016 debut, Telefone, where she ventriloquized everyone from a woman getting an abortion to a group of children in a Chicago playground. She could cunningly draw her listeners away from herself by a sheer command of language and, through it, observation: The personas she adopted were so absorbing, and her sketches and memories so compelling, that we almost forget how little we actually learn about Noname—which, of course, is part of the point. In Room 25, however, Noname turns inward, exploring everything from a stormy romance to the experience of black womanhood, to the guilt of leaving her family behind when she moves to a new city, to the problems of gentrification. And while the result is a survey of Noname’s interior world, we’re also left with a better understanding of the world that acts upon her—the one she must navigate.3