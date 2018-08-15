Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

This week’s Take Action Now focuses on how you can help recipients of DACA and join in the national effort to defeat Brett Kavanaugh. Ad Policy

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Since President Trump announced the end of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), immigrant youth have had to contend with tremendous uncertainty while both Congress and the courts debate their future. For the time being, current DACA recipients can renew—but a lawsuit brought by the state of Texas threatens to end even that. Donate to United We Dream’s DACA Renewal Fund and help recipients with the $495 fee needed to renew their status (if you or someone you know has DACA, UWD lists organizations and resources that can help).

GOT SOME TIME?

If Brett Kavanaugh is nominated to the Supreme Court, there’s a likely chance that Roe v. Wade will be overturned. To make clear the profound damage this would do, people across the country are joining Planned Parenthood to record voicemails or write letters to their senators explaining why access to abortion is absolutely critical. Listen to some of the stories here and record or write your own here.

READY TO DIG IN?

To defeat Kavanaugh, senators need to know that thousands of their constituents are demanding a rejection of his nomination. On Sunday, August 26, people across the country will gather for protests and rallies to make that clear. Find a Unite For Justice event near you and sign up to attend or, better yet, volunteer. If there isn’t yet one organized near you, use the Unite for Justice coalition’s guide to make it happen.