The Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh have been an outrage, even before the recent “allegations of sexual misconduct.” John Nichols comments. Ad Policy

Also: Florida will vote in November on restoring voting rights for felons, and polls show the measure is likely to pass. Sasha Abramsky reports on the campaign and its significance.

Plus: universal basic income—government payments to help keep people out of poverty: Is that a better idea than a government job guarantee? Bryce Covert explains the current debate on the left.

