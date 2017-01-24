The first casualty of war is truth. That phrase, variously attributed to the Greek dramatist Aeschylus and the early-20th-century California Senator Hiram Johnson, sums up where we are today. The United States is already in a Cold War 2.0 with Russia. Continued ignorance by the press and politicians could lead to the total hot war we narrowly escaped the first time around.1 Ad Policy

Such ignorance is on display at the commanding heights of our press. Recently, New York Times columnist David Brooks built a column in part around the idea that Russian ultra-nationalist and revanchist Alexander Dugin is Vladimir Putin’s ideologist. There’s just one problem: He’s not.2

In December 2013, I was invited to give a lecture on inequality at Moscow State University, in honor of the late Pitirim Sorokin, the Russian intellectual who established Harvard’s sociology department. It was there that I met Alexander Dugin. In a city rife with rumors and intrigue, some whispered that he had become an adviser to Putin. Dugin is a public intellectual of note in Russia’s ultra-nationalist circles, but none of his colleagues I spoke with, or other politically connected figures in Moscow, could confirm Dugin was advising Putin.3

Dugin is an advocate for reincorporating Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Belarus into a “Greater Russia.” Thus, if he were Putin’s ideologist, one could surmise Putin had a program for rebuilding Russia’s empire.4

Putin, always sensitive to his right flank (the military and ultra-nationalists), likely has his political party, United Russia, engaged in dialogue with figures like Dugin. But that hardly makes Dugin “Putin’s ideologist.” In the summer of 2014, Dugin was, in fact, fired from his post at Moscow State University, Russia’s most prestigious institution of higher education, after publicly pushing the “Greater Russia” line and criticizing Putin’s failure to take more aggressive action on Ukraine. This would be a curious outcome if he were Putin’s adviser. Putin blames the USSR’s collapse in part on expensive, reckless adventurism and has been known to characterize those advancing such action as irresponsible. Dugin’s dismissal from his university post was an embarrassment for the American commentariat asserting the Dugin/Putin link. Yet the high-profile David Brooks is still at it. Dugin does make the rounds among states where deplorables presently govern, e.g., Hungary and Turkey. But there is no evidence he does so on behalf of Putin.5